Little Caesars to offer delivery for first time in 20 years

You can now get your $5 Hot-N-ready pizza delivered right to your door.

Little Caesars announced Monday it’s bringing back pizza delivery for the first time in almost 20 years after partnering with DoorDash, according to Thrillist.com.

“We’ve seen such expensive and complex pricings throughout the pizza industry, and we think it’s crazy,” David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, said in a statement. “Some chains require a minimum purchase to get their deals, or the discount pricing is only available on carry-out orders. We’re excited to bring much needed affordability to delivered pizza. We’ve long been known as ‘Best Value in America,’ and now you can get an amazing value whether you walk in our door or we deliver to yours.”

To get your Little Caesars pizza delivered, here’s how it works:

Use the Little Caesars app or website to place your order and pick delivery.

A delivery driver will pick up the food from the “pizza portals” and make their way to your door.

Customers can then track their orders on the app or website from store to door.

Delivery orders aren’t just limited to pizza. The full menu, including Crazy Bread, will be available to customers utilizing the new service.

“Our delivery service is available directly on the Little Caesars app and website meaning now customers can satisfy their Crazy Bread craving while staying on our app and in their lounge clothes,” said Ed Gleich, Chief Innovation Officer for Little Caesars.

“So, continue your binge-watching, Little Caesars fans!”