The 4 best Southern spots in Orlando

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Orlando-area shoppers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Daily spending at Orlando-area restaurants grew to $1,730 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

Photo: Albina S./Yelp

First on the list is Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa. Located at 1326 N. Mills Ave. in Park Lake-Highland, the Latin American and Southern spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular Southern restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,764 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dixie Dharma

photo: dixie dharma/yelp

Next up is East Central Park's Dixie Dharma, situated at 2603 E. S St., Market ON S. With 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp, the vegan, Southern and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar B Que

Photo: Tim M./Yelp

Kirkman South's Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar B Que, located at 5818 Conroy Windermere Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the caterer spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 346 reviews.

4. P & D Soulfood Kitchen

photo: strickland v./yelp

P & D Soulfood Kitchen, a Southern spot that offers soul food and more in Clear Lake, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. Head over to 927 S. Goldwyn Ave., Suite 120 to see for yourself.

