Join the movement: Grab a non-alcoholic drink in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry January is now getting a lot of attention worldwide.

If you don’t know, it’s a public health campaign urging people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month of January. It is sold as a way to counter the effects of eating rich foods during the holidays.

While many people skip the booze in January, living a sober life year-round is also gaining traction. Non-alcoholic bars are starting to pop up across the country including in New York, Texas, Oregon and Florida.

In January, a booze-free bar opened its doors in Jacksonville. The Wildcrafters Tea & Kava Bar features a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, teas and coffees. Currently, there are no booze-free bars in Orlando; however, several bars do offer non-alcoholic options.

Courtesy Bar

The Courtesy Bar

The Courtesy Bar sits near North Orange Avenue and West Washington Street in downtown Orlando. It has a cocktail list posted on its website that includes a non-alcoholic option. Customers can order the Strange Paradise, which includes Seedlip Garden 108, coconut water, orgeat, coconut cream, lime and mint. The website describes the drink as tropical and refreshing. The Courtesy Bar is open Sunday through Saturday, always closing at 2 a.m.

Address: 114 N. Orange Ave., Orlando

Website: www.thecourtesybar.com

Mathers Social Gathering

Mathers Social Gathering

If you are looking for a non-alcoholic drink while enjoying a social atmosphere, check out Mathers Social Gathering, located on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Orlando. Mathers has a large list of cocktails, including an area on the menu called Comfortable Beverages. Mathers offers fresh-squeezed juices that can be served by the glass or carafe. The bar also offers kombucha for $6. Mathers Social Gathering does have a dress code and people wearing shorts or flip-flops may be turned away. The bar is open Tuesday through Saturday until 2 a.m. Mathers is closed Sunday and Monday.

Address: 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Website: www.mathersorlando.com

Better Than Sex

Better Than Sex

Better Than Sex is a full-service restaurant that features award-winning desserts all wrapped up in a speakeasy-like setting. It does not have a bar; however, it does offer unique alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The restaurants website says it offers chocolate and caramel rimmed coffees, as well as other non-alcoholic specialties. Better Than Sex is open Wednesday through Sunday, 6 p.m. to Midnight.

Address: 905 N. Orange Ave., Orlando

Website: www.betterthansexdesserts.com

JoySticks Arcade Lounge

JoySticks Arcade

Joysticks is a gaming bar with retro video arcade machines as well as a full bar. It is located off E.st Pine Street in downtown Orlando. Joysticks lists Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer and ginger beer as non-alcoholic options on its website. The website also states if you drink, you can play the games free. Joysticks is open Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

Address: 69 E Pine St., Orlando

Website: www.joystricksorlando.com

The Guesthouse

The Guesthouse

The Guesthouse is a bar you can almost miss because there is no brightly lit sign guiding customers to the door. It’s located on Mills Avenue near Virginia Drive. According to The Guesthouse’s event coordinator, the Guesthouse does not have any specific non-alcoholic drinks on the menu; however, the bar has many fresh juices and syrups that allow bartenders to whip up some cool mocktails. The Guesthouse is open every day and closes at 2 a.m.

Address: 1321 N Mills Ave., Orlando

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Guesthouse-1507507892854984/