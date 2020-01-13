Orlando's 3 best spots for affordable tacos

Got a hankering for tacos?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco outlets in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Tin & Taco

Photo: Ann d./Yelp

Topping the list is Tin & Taco. Located at 40 W. Washington St., the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated cheap taco spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 559 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

"We vow to bring you the best damn taco you've ever sunk your teeth into!" the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile.

Regarding signature items, "Craft tacos, burritos, salads, rice bowls, salsas guacamole, craft beer, queso and more," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. MX Taco

Photo: michael c./Yelp

Next up is MX Taco, situated at 207 N. Bumby Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Here's some key information about this business.

"Our team brings extensive culinary experience from cooking and working throughout Mexico," per the history section of its Yelp profile. "Our goal is to bring you the unique flavors you'd find all across Mexico."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Fast-casual Mexican dishes," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Gringos Locos

photo: patrice r./yelp

Gringos Locos, a Tex-Mex spot that offers tacos and more, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 129 Yelp reviews. Head over to 517 E. Michigan St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Darwin G. wrote, "I came in for happy hour, which features specials for anything with a 'mustache' on the menu! I got three different meats (chicken, pork and beef). It comes with a double flour tortilla, sour cream, lettuce and more."

