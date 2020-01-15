’News 6/360,' an immersive, cutting-edge newscast, debuts

News 6 is launching 2020 with a first-of-its kind newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment while providing creative storytelling with stunning visuals.

“News 6/360,” hosted by anchor Ginger Gadsden and digital reporter Bri Volz, is designed to be viewer friendly, less formal and conversational.

Topics for the pilot episode, which can be viewed below, include the Australian brush fires, space traffic and an update on an Orlando girl fighting a very rare form of cancer.

News 6 will release a new episode of “360,” which run about five minutes, every week.

Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 App. iPhone users can use the YouTube App and search ClickOrlando.com. Also, VR goggles can be used to experience “News 6/360.”

[iPHONE AND APP USERS: Click here for the best viewing experience]