Turning 21 this year? Celebrate with free beer from Natural Light

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re turning 21 this year, Natural Light wants to give you a birthday gift.

The beer company will give anyone free Natty Light if they turn 21 in 2020.

The birthday boy or girl must purchase a Natural Light product on or after their birthday, keep their receipt and UPC Code and then submit the purchase on the My Beer Rebate website.

Customers must also prove their 21st birthday with documentation.

Participants will receive $8 via a rebate check.

The purchase must be made before Dec. 31. The submission process for the rebate takes six to eight weeks, according to the website.