Features

News 6/360: NASA’s new class and a really expensive Mustang

Famous ‘Bullitt’ Mustang sold in Kissimmee, swipe around to see price tag

Tags: News 6, wkmg, 360, News6/360, Trending Stories
A 1968 Ford Mustang GT named "Bullitt," from iconic 1968 film and driven by actor Steve McQueen is displayed at the Mecum Kissimmee 2020, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The car could sell for millions at auction. The event is the world's largest collector car auction featuring 3,500 vehicles and goes through Jan. 12. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
In this episode of News 6/360, Ginger Gadsen and Brianna Volz give viewers a look at the Puerto Rico earthquakes, introduce you to NASA’s new class of astronauts and tell you how a Hollywood Mustang ended up in Central Florida.

It’s part of News 6′s first-of-its-kind newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment while providing creative storytelling with stunning visuals.

[READ: News 6 unveils new, creative, 360-degree newscast]

Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 App. iPhone users can use the YouTube App and search ClickOrlando.com. Also, VR goggles can be used to experience “News 6/360.”

[iPHONE AND APP USERS: Click here for the best viewing experience]

NOTE: To get the full experience, hit the play button and click and hold your mouse while moving it around the video screen.

