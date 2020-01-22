News 6/360: NASA’s new class and a really expensive Mustang

In this episode of News 6/360, Ginger Gadsen and Brianna Volz give viewers a look at the Puerto Rico earthquakes, introduce you to NASA’s new class of astronauts and tell you how a Hollywood Mustang ended up in Central Florida.

It’s part of News 6′s first-of-its-kind newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment while providing creative storytelling with stunning visuals.

[READ: News 6 unveils new, creative, 360-degree newscast]

Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 App. iPhone users can use the YouTube App and search ClickOrlando.com. Also, VR goggles can be used to experience “News 6/360.”

[iPHONE AND APP USERS: Click here for the best viewing experience]

NOTE: To get the full experience, hit the play button and click and hold your mouse while moving it around the video screen.