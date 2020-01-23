Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

101 Lake Ave. (South Eola)

Listed at $1,704/month, this 737-square-foot studio apartment is located at 101 Lake Ave.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

3234 Queen Alexandria Drive

Here's a 1,541-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 3234 Queen Alexandria Drive that's going for $1,715/month.

You can expect to see a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building includes garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

6946 Tussilago Way (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $1,725/month, this 1,704-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 6946 Tussilago Way.

The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

776-2b N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 776-2b N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 953 square feet.

Expect to see a deck and air conditioning in the condo. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

9492 Tawnyberry St. (LaVina)

Here's a 1,577-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 9492 Tawnyberry St. that's also going for $1,725/month.

The building has secured entry. The residence also features stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $99 pet fee and $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

