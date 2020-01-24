76ºF

How much do you know about the great state of Florida?

Saturday marks National Florida Day

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Quiz, Florida
Map of Florida.
Map of Florida. ((Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images))

When one thinks of Florida, obvious things such as beaches, Disney World and retirement communities come to mind.

But that’s just digging a small shovel into the beach sand when it comes to facts about the Sunshine State.

In honor of National Florida Day, throw on some shades, relax under a palm tree and try this quiz to to see what kind of knowledge you might have on the state of Florida.

