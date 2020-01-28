62ºF

McDonald’s adds fried chicken sandwich to breakfast menu

McChicken biscuit sandwich debuts Feb. 3

(Credit: McDonald's)
McDonald's is drawing new battle lines in the fast food chicken sandwich wars.

The chain is adding fried chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu.

Customers across the country will be able to get the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken biscuit sandwiches, according to the restaurant’s tweet.

The new offerings put the classic crispy McChicken in between either sweet maple griddle cakes or a buttered biscuit.

Both are available for a limited time only.

