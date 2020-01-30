Orlando's 3 favorite spots for low-priced empanadas

Need more empanadas in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable empanada outlets in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Tako Cheena

photo: marilyn t./yelp

Topping the list is Tako Cheena. Located at 932 N. Mills Ave. in Park Lake-Highland, the Asian fusion and Mexican spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the most popular affordable empanada spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 1,545 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Alicia G. noted, "This restaurant is like a true best friend! It doesn't matter how long it's been since you've been here, it's always so good!"

2. Tainos Bakery & Deli

photo: mark p./yelp

Next up is Engelwood Park's Tainos Bakery & Deli, situated at 5806 Lake Underhill Road. With four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and deli, which offers empanadas and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

We turned there to learn more about Tainos Bakery & Deli and the people behind the business. Owner runs the Puerto Rican spot with his wife Liza, a cake decorator. Together, they bring a combined 24 years of food and beverage experience.

The menu features sandwiches, bread and empanadas as well as moist cakes and party platters, according to the business's Yelp page.

3. Arepera La Nueva

photo: jane s./yelp

Arepera La Nueva, located at 29 S. Semoran Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers empanadas and more, four stars out of 102 reviews.

We turned there for an overview of Arepera La Nueva.

It offers Venezuelan and Latin cuisine including arepas, empanadas and breakfast counter service, according to the specialties section of the business's Yelp profile.

