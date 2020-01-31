Disney’s 'Aladdin’ cast members surprise Orlando elementary school class

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students in Dover Shores Elementary School were about to receive their roles for their upcoming performance of “Aladdin JR" when they got a special visit from two stars from the touring Broadway musical “Aladdin.”

Kaena Kekoa, who plays Princess Jasmine, and Michelle West, an ensemble member, visited the school to hand out scripts and talk about their roles in the production.

Dover Shores Elementary Schools is part of Disney Musicals in Schools, a program developed by Disney Theatrical Productions designed to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.

“Dr. Phillips Center has offered DMIS to Title 1 schools in Central Florida for the last three years,” a press release by Dr. Phillips Center said.

The school will perform a number from “Aladdin Jr.” at the arts center for the May “Student Share” event.

Disney’s “Aladdin” will continue at Dr. Phillips Center through Feb. 9. Tickets are available here.