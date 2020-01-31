How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day?

Millions around the country will be focused on the Super Bowl and the parties associated with it on Sunday, but thousands of others in a Pennsylvania town will be concentrating on another annual tradition.

Sunday is Groundhog Day, which means the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is gearing up for its annual celebration that brings in thousands of tourists from around the country to see whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow.

If he does, it means six weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it means an early spring.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club actually has historical data on all the ceremonies that have taken place since 1887, on its website.

The key data on how often the groundhog has seen its shadow and how accurate its forecasts turn out to be are shown in the graphic below.

Before the annual tradition of the big game, enjoy the annual tradition of the big groundhog forecasting how much winter is left.