ZORA! Festival celebrates legacy of Central Florida author

EATONVILLE, Fla. – The 31st Annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities, also known as ZORA! Fest, is a way for people in Central Florida to recognize and honor African-American culture.

Dating back to 1990, this year marks the 31st time the event has been held.

According to Visit Orlando, the festival is a multi-day, inter-generational event composed of public talks, conferences, movie screenings, arts education programming, a dance party and an outdoor festival of the arts.

The event is being held in Eatonville.

The historic town established in 1887 is one of the first self-governing, all-black communities in the U.S.

The festival is named after celebrated author Zora Neale Hurston, who grew up in Eatonville.

Nora Neale HurstonEatonville, FLConsidered one of the pre-eminent writers of twentieth-century African-American literature, Hurston was closely associated with the Harlem Renaissance and has influenced such writers as Ralph Ellison, Toni Morrison, Gayle Jones, Alice Walker, and Toni Cade Bambara.

“In her works, she celebrates her hometown, Eatonville, as representative of the dignity and beauty of rural Southern, African-American life and culture. A consummate storyteller, she brings to her readers an authenticity based on her primary research.” - ZoraFestival.org

The festival has a schedule of events, which goes until Sunday.

You can find event details and read a history of the event at ZoraFestival.org.