Regal is letting you see ‘Harriet’ for free in celebration of Black History Month
Film will be in select locations for one week
WATERFORD LAKES, Fla. – In celebration of Black History Month, people can watch free screenings of “Harriet” in select Regal theaters.
Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer the screenings from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11.
[BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Most Searched: Google’s ad pays tribute to Black History makers | Zora Neale Hurston’s legacy lives on through new generation of finer women]
The film tells the story of one of history’s well-known African American heroines Harriet Tubman. The abolitionist and former slave is known for her Underground Railroad, where she helped dozens of people escape slavery. The movie brings the freedom fighter’s story to life on the big screen for the first time.
People in Central Florida can watch the film at Regal Waterford Lakes in 4DX and IMAX.
Below is a full list of locations.
- Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX - New York
- Regal Galleria Mall - New York
- Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX - Los Angeles
- Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX - Los Angeles
- Regal Cantera & RPX - Chicago
- Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX - Philadelphia
- Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX - San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
- Regal Fox Run & RPX - Boston (Manchester)
- Regal Majestic & IMAX - Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
- Regal Potomac Yard - Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
- Regal Arbor Place & IMAX - Atlanta
- Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX - Houston
- Regal Auburn-Washington - Seattle-Tacoma
- Regal Park Place & RPX - Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
- Regal Oakwood - Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
- Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX - Denver
- Regal Richmond Town Square - Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
- Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX - Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
- Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX - Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
- Regal Movies On TV - Portland, OR
- Regal Brier Creek - Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
- Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX - Charlotte
- Regal UA Snowden Square - Baltimore
- Regal Rancho Del Rey - San Diego
- Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX - Nashville
- Regal Live Oak & RPX - San Antonio
- Regal Hollywood & RPX - Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville
- Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX - West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
- Regal Aliante & IMAX - Las Vegas
- Regal Manor - Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
- Regal Macarthur Center & RPX - Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
- Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX - Oklahoma City
- Regal UA Cottonwood - Albuquerque-Santa Fe
- Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX - Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem
- Regal Arbor @ Great Hills - Austin
- Regal River City Marketplace - Jacksonville
- Regal Transit Center & IMAX - Buffalo
- Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX - Fresno-Visalia
- Regal McCain Mall & RPX - Little Rock-Pine Bluff
- Regal Commonwealth & IMAX - Richmond-Petersburg
- Regal Colonie Center & RPX - Albany-Schenectady-Troy
- Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX - Knoxville
- Regal Belltower & ScreenX - Ft. Myers-Naples
- Regal River Ridge - Roanoke-Lynchburg
- Regal Warren East - Wichita-Hutchinson
- Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX - Columbia, SC
- Regal Swamp Fox - Myrtle Beach-Florence
- Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX - Augusta-Aiken
- Regal Salisbury & RPX - Salisbury
- Regal Stonefield & IMAX - Charlottesville
