Regal is letting you see ‘Harriet’ for free in celebration of Black History Month

WATERFORD LAKES, Fla. – In celebration of Black History Month, people can watch free screenings of “Harriet” in select Regal theaters.

Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer the screenings from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11.

The film tells the story of one of history’s well-known African American heroines Harriet Tubman. The abolitionist and former slave is known for her Underground Railroad, where she helped dozens of people escape slavery. The movie brings the freedom fighter’s story to life on the big screen for the first time.

People in Central Florida can watch the film at Regal Waterford Lakes in 4DX and IMAX.

Below is a full list of locations.