4 top spots for salads in Orlando

Looking to sample the best salads around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Orlando-area consumers historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants grew to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. California Pizza Kitchen At Millenia Mall

photo: len m./yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of the California Pizza Kitchen at Millenia Mall chain. Located at 4200 Conroy Road, Space 1590 in Millenia, the New American spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the highest-rated salad spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bad As's Sandwich

photo: adam j. v./yelp

East Central Park's Bad As's Sandwich, located at 207 N. Primrose Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score sandwiches, salads and soups 4.5 stars out of 368 reviews.

3. Coco Thai Cuisine

Coco Thai Cuisine, a cocktail bar and Thai spot that offers salads and more in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 319 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6304 International Drive, Unit D to see for yourself.

4. The Strand

Photo: Anna L./Yelp

Over in Colonialtown North, check out The Strand, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, at 807 N. Mills Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.