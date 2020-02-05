Pizza proposal: Domino’s unveils $9,000 engagement ring

ORLANDO, Fla. – How much do you love pizza? Well, if it’s enough to say “I do,” Domino’s may have the ring for you.

No, you can’t marry pizza, but you can give your beloved a classy pizza ring. Domino’s launched a giveaway ahead of Valentine’s Day for those who feel they’ve found their one true slice.

Domino’s is offering up a one-of-a-kind pizza slice engagement ring worth more than $9,000.

“We’re giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to make a truly dough-mantic proposal this Valentine’s Day,” according to the announcement.

To get your shot to make a cheesy proposal with fine jewelry, you have to complete this form and include a 30-second video detailing how you would include pizza in your proposal.

If the proposal goes well, couples can also use Domino’s wedding registry. Yes, that’s a thing.