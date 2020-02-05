Vegan chef serving up food with a side of love in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Jenn Ross comes from humble beginnings.

She grew up in Jamaica but left for America when she was 16 years old then started cooking when she was in college away from her family.

Along the way, she studied food science in great detail to get a better understanding of how nutrition works.

She found that the more she knew, the more consistent results she got in the kitchen and the more she enjoyed cooking.

She also adopted a vegan lifestyle because living a compassionate life in which human and non-human animals are treated fairly is important to her.

Outside of offering delicious vegan Jamaican food in the heart of Eatonville, Ross also offers catering classes, adult and children cooking classes and home-delivery meals.

She loves connecting with her community and uses food to bring people from all walks of life together through different events.

Ross hosts a monthly book club, movie nights, and even open ups her café for up-and-coming chefs to showcase their talents to the community.

