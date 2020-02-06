Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

6201 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Listed at $1,403/month, this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6201 Bent Pine Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6168 Raleigh St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 6168 Raleigh St. It's listed for $1,406/month for its 967 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2528 E. Washington St. (East Central Park)

Located at 2528 E. Washington St., here's an 823-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,435/month.

You can expect to find granite countertops and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building has on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,443/month, this 603-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 480 N. Orange Ave.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

