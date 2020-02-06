Sweet Shiba Desserts makes Florida Center debut with bubble tea and more

Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sweet Shiba Desserts, the newcomer is located at 5135 International Drive, Suite 7, in Florida Center.

Check out the crepe cake on the menu here. It comes by the slice or the whole cake. You'll also find ice cream, cappuccinos, lattes and more among the offerings.

Sweet Shiba Desserts has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Shuting Z. noted, “Very good desserts! They are so delicious and this is traditional Chinese food. You have to try the Jian Bing (Chinese crepes)."

And C L. wrote, "The macaroons are so light in texture. The cake and Jasmine tea were great as well! I really liked the takoyaki, too."

Sweet Shiba Desserts has yet to share its business hours online.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.