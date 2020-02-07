Orlando's top 4 steakhouses, ranked

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Consumers in the Orlando area usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies find free business advertising. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants grew to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

1. Kres Chophouse

First on the list is Kres Chophouse. Located at 17 W. Church St. in the Central Business District, the restaurant and bar is the highest-rated steakhouse in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 536 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cafe Mineiro

Next up is Florida Center's Cafe Mineiro, situated at 6432 International Drive. With four stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian steakhouse has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime, a member of the chain located at 7339 W. Sand Lake Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers steaks, seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews.

4. La Boucherie

La Boucherie, a French cocktail bar and steakhouse in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 145 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7625 Turkey Lake Road to see for yourself.

