The 4 best spots to score cupcakes in Orlando

Got a hankering for cupcakes?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Blue Bird Bake Shop

Photo: Juanita C./Yelp

First on the list is the Blue Bird Bake Shop. Located at 3122 Corrine Drive, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp.

2. Valhalla Bakery

Photo: kendall g./Yelp

Next up is the Valhalla Bakery, situated at 2603 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, doughnuts and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sister Honey's

Photo: dalina h./Yelp

Sister Honey's, located at 247 E. Michigan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews.

4. Sugar Divas Cakery, LLC

Photo: derilee w./Yelp

Check out Sugar Divas Cakery, LLC, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, at 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite 172.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.