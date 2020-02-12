New South Eola spot, Osphere Neighborhood Grill And Bar, opens its doors

Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh arrival to South Eola, called Osphere Neighborhood Grill and Bar, is located at 407 E. Central Blvd.

Courtesy of restaurateur Oudom Ketsatha, this American scratch kitchen offers views of Lake Eola, handcrafted cocktails and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Popular items range from grilled salmon in a coconut-curry cream sauce to a veggie burger to a grilled chicken salad with honey lime vinaigrette, field greens and peanut sauce. Try the apple walnut pie for dessert.

With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is gradually developing a fan base.

Melissa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 4, wrote, "I was very excited to see that the owner of another one of my favorite restaurants, Oudom, was opening this place. I opted for the soy glazed veggie burger, which was delicious and the appetizer of the blue crab rice which was equally as fantastic. The cocktails we ordered were great as well—and strong like we requested. We would definitely return!"

And Nicolette M. wrote, "I really like how diverse the menu is! So much to choose from. For appetizers, we tried the blue crab rice, the tuna tartare and the calamari. For entrees, we tried the pineapple rib eye, the pork chops, the burger and the chicken. We were very satisfied with everything!"

Osphere Neighborhood Grill and Bar is now open at 407 E. Central Blvd.., so stop in to try it for yourself.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.