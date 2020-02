Valentine’s Day is the day to profess your love for that special someone.

Why not tell them in the most Florida way possible?

These 10 Central Florida-themed Valentine’s Day cards should do the trick to help you score some extra points on this day of love.

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)

(Credit: WKMG)