Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The unit has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

899 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 899 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $2,137/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

1216 E. Ridgewood St. (Colonialtown South)

Located at 1216 E. Ridgewood St., here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,165/month.

Expect to see a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $130 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

55 W. Church St. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 55 W. Church St. It's listed for $2,192/month for its 1,441 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

7600 Majorca Place

Finally, here's a 1,171-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7600 Majorca Place that's going for $2,195/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

