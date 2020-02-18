The 4 best cosmetics and beauty supply spots in Orlando

Shopping for cosmetics and beauty supply items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cosmetics and beauty supply spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for cosmetics and beauty supply.

Now's your chance to duck in to the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in February in the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 25% in February over the month before.

1. Benefit Cosmetics Browbar Beauty Counter

Photo: benefits cosmetics browbar beauty counter/Yelp

First on the list is Benefit Cosmetics BrowBar Beauty Counter. Located at 4298 Millenia Blvd., Macy's in Millenia, the cosmetics and beauty supply, eyebrow service and waxing spot is the highest-rated cosmetics and beauty supply spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lush

Photo: michelle m./Yelp

A member of the chain Lush, a cosmetics and beauty supply spot in Millenia, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4200 Conroy Road to see for yourself.

3. Naked Bar Soap

Photo: Naked Bar Soap/Yelp

Over in College Park, check out Naked Bar Soap, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gift shop and cosmetics and beauty supply and personal shopping spot at 1520 Edgewater Drive, Suite J.

4. Sephora

And then there's an outpost of the chain SEPHORA, a Millenia favorite with four stars out of 46 reviews. Stop by 4200 Conroy Road, Spc H-224 to hit up the cosmetics and beauty supply spot next time you're in the mood.

