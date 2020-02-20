Now you can dress just like a Disney princess on your wedding day
Disney Weddings launch gown line and we’re screaming with excitement
It’s one thing to feel like a princess on your wedding day. It’s another to actually dress like one.
Disney Weddings announced its Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection, a bridal-wear line inspired by Disney Princess characters.
The line is in collaboration with Allure Bridals and will include 16 dresses that reflect the personality and tastes of characters like Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Cinderella.
“With its mermaid silhouette, our Ariel inspired gown features a gorgeous ruffled skirt that moves as gracefully as the ocean’s tide. Ariel perfectly embodies the bride who is willing to cross oceans for love,” Allure Bridal officials said on Instagram.
Allure Bridal officials said in an Instagram post, “The heart like a rose, blossoms when loved. Our Belle inspired gown is pure romance — an elegant ballgown silhouette with lace detail and the perfect skirt for waltzing the night away.”
View this post on Instagram
The fashionable wedding dress collection includes 16 styles! 😍 Capturing the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White. ✨ #DisneyWeddings . . . The Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the United States. More details coming soon! #DisneyPrincessStyle
“Dreaming big is Tiana’s destiny, and our Tiana Platinum Collection ball gown will turn heads with its sequined dimensional lace adorned throughout,” Allure Bridal said on Instagram about its Tiana-inspired design.
View this post on Instagram
Seven of the 16 styles will be featured exclusively at @kleinfeldbridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection! 💕 Including the gorgeous Tiana Platinum gown, which embodies both Tiana’s practicality and creativity in an elegant ball gown design covered in bayou-inspired shimmering vines and blossoms. ✨ #DisneyWeddings . . . Continue following @disneyweddings for the latest updates on the Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection. #DisneyPrincessStyle
All of the dresses will be unveiled during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.
Once released, you’ll be able to purchase the dresses at select bridal boutiques across the country, according to Disney Park’s Blog. Seven of the 16 dresses will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and Toronto.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.