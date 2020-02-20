Now you can dress just like a Disney princess on your wedding day

It’s one thing to feel like a princess on your wedding day. It’s another to actually dress like one.

Disney Weddings announced its Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection, a bridal-wear line inspired by Disney Princess characters.

The line is in collaboration with Allure Bridals and will include 16 dresses that reflect the personality and tastes of characters like Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Cinderella.

“With its mermaid silhouette, our Ariel inspired gown features a gorgeous ruffled skirt that moves as gracefully as the ocean’s tide. Ariel perfectly embodies the bride who is willing to cross oceans for love,” Allure Bridal officials said on Instagram.

Allure Bridal officials said in an Instagram post, “The heart like a rose, blossoms when loved. Our Belle inspired gown is pure romance — an elegant ballgown silhouette with lace detail and the perfect skirt for waltzing the night away.”

“Dreaming big is Tiana’s destiny, and our Tiana Platinum Collection ball gown will turn heads with its sequined dimensional lace adorned throughout,” Allure Bridal said on Instagram about its Tiana-inspired design.

All of the dresses will be unveiled during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

Once released, you’ll be able to purchase the dresses at select bridal boutiques across the country, according to Disney Park’s Blog. Seven of the 16 dresses will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and Toronto.