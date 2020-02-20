Orlando's 4 best spots to score pizza on a budget

Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Mario's Pizza

Topping the list is Mario's Pizza. Located at 7213 Curryford Road, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, is the highest-rated inexpensive pizza spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp can tell you more about Mario's Pizza, which is well known for its New York pizza joint vibes and unique menu items, such as pies that combine calzones, garlic knots and pizza all in one.

Yelper Tiffany V. who reviewed this spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "We preordered The Boyfriend Pizza for the Super Bowl...Our flavor combo and choices [include] pepperoni pizza with chicken wings, garlic knots and a spinach calzone baked into it. For those times when you can't or just don't want to choose!"

2. Lazy Moon Pizza

Photo: Arlene S./Yelp

Next is Park Lake-Highland's Lazy Moon Pizza, situated at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Barbie C., who reviewed Lazy Moon Pizza on Feb. 7, wrote, "These are not your average slices by any means...Come hungry or plan on sharing a slice. My favorite slice is the Down Home—it consists of barbecue sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon and mozzarella."

3. Pizza Xtreme

Photo: Lokesh P./Yelp

Florida Center's Pizza Xtreme, located at 7250 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 386 reviews.

We looked to Yelp for an overview of Pizza Xtreme, which has been in the neighborhood for 16 years.

As to what the business is known for, "We specialize in pizza, using the freshest ingredients we can get!" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We have over 40 toppings to choose from. We also have oven-baked pastas, awesome salads, flatbreads [and] wings."

4. Tomasino's Pizza

Photo: Giovannie R./Yelp

Tomasino's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 237 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2612 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

Yelp can tell more about the faces behind Tomasino's Pizza.

More than 10 years ago, founders Jon and Liz Gegaj opened their first Tomasino's; now the husband-and-wife team is entering the world of franchising. "They are passionate about the business and dedicated to the authentic, classic taste of Tomasino's Pizza," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

