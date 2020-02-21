3 top spots for ice cream and frozen yogurt in Orlando

Looking to sample the best ice cream and frozen yogurt around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

Photo: Trung N./Yelp

First on the list is Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Located at 3114 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the food truck, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Greenery Creamery

Photo: Angie K./Yelp

Next is South Eola's The Greenery Creamery, situated at 420 E. Church St., Unit 112. With 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Jeremiahs Italian Ice

Photo: Shannon T./Yelp

South Orange's Jeremiahs Italian Ice, located at 3150 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt five stars out of 71 reviews.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Orlando area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops grew to 39 per business on Saturdays, compared to 29 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.