Krispy Kreme to roll out national doughnut delivery on Leap Day
Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.
You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there's a $5 fee.
Saturday is actually “leap day,” so to kick-off its new delivery service Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies within 10 miles of its shops.
You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.
