Veteran’s Voice: Mentor Camaraderie Foundation Regine Bonneau

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coming from the islands to the United States, Regine Bonneau found her experiences to be very similar to what veterans were facing when returning home from duty.

Joining the Camaraderie Foundation was a natural step for Bonneau as she loves mentoring and the ability to share her wisdom and knowledge with others. As a very passionate business owner, she enjoys helping veterans find their own passions and how they can translate them into their new civilian life.

Watch to find out more about her experiences and why she believes she will be apart of the Camaraderie Foundation for a very long time.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.