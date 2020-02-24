Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Air Force Captain Anna Tanzilla

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a young adult attending the University of Louisville, U.S. Air Force Captain Anna Tanzilla found herself in an classroom getting briefed on the Air Force ROTC program, all because she despised the thought of having to take a generic P.E. course, which was required by the school.

During her years of service, she was constantly learning and growing as she met many amazing people. However, leaving the military left Tanzilla somewhat lost as she was trying to find her new purpose in life.

After arriving in Florida, Tanzilla returned to service, this time in a much different way.

Listen to her describe her new position and how she finds herself loving every second of it.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.