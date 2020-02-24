Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Neftali Rodriguez

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was a void in U.S. Army Lt. Col. Neftali Rodriguez’s life after he returned home from serving his country for 30 years.

Rodriguez was missing the feeling of camaraderie and brotherhood he experienced while serving.

Bouncing around from job to job, Rodriguez finally returned to the military, this time in a much different role. All seemed to be going well with his new position until he found out that he must leave Afghanistan immediately due to the Taliban placing a bounty on his head.

With a new opportunity to do something to help veterans back in the states, find out how Rodriguez continues to impact the lives of his brothers and sisters that served.

