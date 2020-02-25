The 4 best pet stores in Orlando

Looking to check out the best pet stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pet stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for pet stores.

Looking to check out the latest popular spots? There's no time like the present, since consumer spending at pet services tends to climb in February in the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Daily spending at Orlando-area pet services last year rose by 12% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Magic Pet

Photo: Kendry Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Baldwin Park's Magic Pet, situated at 4836 New Broad St. With 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, the pet store and pet groomers spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Planet Pet

Photo: Planet Pet/Yelp

Planet Pet, a pet store, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1980 W. Fairbanks Ave. to see for yourself.

3. Petco

Over in Airport North, check out this location of the chain Petco, which has earned four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pet store and pet training and pet groomers spot at 6751 Eagle Watch Drive.

4. Woof Gang Bakery SoDo

photo: minnie d./yelp

Finally, there's Woof Gang Bakery SoDo, a local favorite with four stars out of 35 reviews. Stop by 3123 S. Orange Ave., Suite 104 to hit up the pet store, pet boarding and pet groomers spot next time the urge strikes.

