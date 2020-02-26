Here’s how you get free breakfast sandwiches for a year from Wendy’s

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

The fast-food restaurant Wendy’s wants to give you free breakfast sandwiches for a year to help celebrate the launch of new breakfast items.

The first 100 drive-thru customers at every Florida and South Georgia locations on Monday, March 2 will receive a breakfast coupon book that will score them a free breakfast sandwich each week for an entire year.

The fast-food chain’s new breakfast items include the honey butter chicken biscuit and the breakfast Baconator.

Oh, don’t forget the caffeine with Wendy’s Frosty-ccino, a cold-brewed coffee swirled with vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix.

“Everyone will be able to experience the same Wendy’s flavors they know and love with this breakfast menu,” says Florida Division Vice President, Richard Hopkins. “We’re especially thrilled to reward our first customers in Florida and South Georgia with free breakfast sandwiches so they can enjoy the new menu all year long.”

Customers must be 16 years or older to get the coupon book.

Set your alarm because the drive-thru opens at 6:30 a.m.