Dunkin’ now sells bags of bacon to snack on
Snackin Bacon available now nationwide
Dunkin' is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.
The donut chain is now selling bags of bacon.
The item is called Snackin’ Bacon on the menu.
It’s a bag of eight half-slices of the pork product with sweet black pepper seasoning, which is perfect for those on the Keto diet.
Dunkin' says it's for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.
The new Snackin’ Bacon is now available in restaurants nationwide.
