The 4 best beer bars in Orlando

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in March at bars and lounges than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Daily spending at Orlando-area bars and lounges surged to $21,874 for the metro area in March of last year, 19% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Thirsty Topher

First on the list is The Thirsty Topher. Located at 601 Virginia Drive in Lake Formosa, the wine bar and beer bar is the highest-rated beer bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Greek Corner

Next is North Orange's The Greek Corner, situated at 1600 N. Orange Ave. With four stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and Greek and Mediterranean spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Hourglass Brewing at Hourglass District

Hourglass Brewing at Hourglass District, located at 2500 Curry Ford Road, Suite 4, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery, beer garden and beer bar 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews.

4. Southern Craft

Southern Craft, a cocktail bar and beer bar in East Central Park is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2405 E. South St. to see for yourself.

