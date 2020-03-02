Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2564 Robert Trent Jones Drive

Here's a 674-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2564 Robert Trent Jones Drive that's going for $1,050/month.

You can expect to see air conditioning and a balcony in the condo. Building amenities include additional storage space, a swimming pool, secured entry and a gym. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

5870 Sundown Circle (Lake Frendrica)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5870 Sundown Circle. It's listed for $1,054/month for its 600 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Here's a 510-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4004 Lake Underhill Road that's going for $1,055/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

