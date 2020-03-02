The 4 best bakeries in Orlando

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Orlando-area consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to climb the most in March, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 9% in March over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Market On South

photo: market on south/yelp

First on the list is Market On South. Located at 2603 E. South St. in East Central Park, the vegetarian and vegan spot is the highest-rated bakery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 693 reviews on Yelp.

2. Insomnia Cookies

photo: courtney a./yelp

Next up is the Central Business District's Insomnia Cookies, situated at 131 N. Orange Ave. With four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and other desserts, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Le Gourmet Break

photo: casey lyn b./yelp

The Central Business District's Le Gourmet Break, located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and bakery 4.5 stars out of 399 reviews.

4. Sister Honey's

photo: scott g./yelp

Sister Honey's, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 119 Yelp reviews. Head over to 247 E. Michigan St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.