Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Vincent Loran

ORLANDO, Fla. – Becoming a father at the age of 18, a young Vincent Loran believed that joining the Air Force was his best option moving forward.

Growing up in the Bronx, Loran was excited to travel the world during his service. However, he was exposed to a much different cultural experience while starting in Oklahoma. Over the course of his 21 years in service, he was able to spend time in England, where his second daughter was born.

Retiring from the military on his 40th birthday, Master Sergeant Loran now finds himself inspiring and mentoring others.

Watch to hear more about the specifics of his work currently.

