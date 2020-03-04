Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Navy Senior Chief Enrique Acosta Gonzalez

ORLANDO, Fla. – After graduating high school in Puerto Rico, Enrique Acosta Gonzalez needed to figure out what was next in his life. With some exposure to the JROTC program, the military was the most natural selection for him.

Gonzalez credits Hurricane Hugo for sparking his passion for meteorology and oceanography and finding out ways that he could help his island prepare for these storms. His passion lead to 26 years of services in the Meteorology and Oceanography command, which happened to start and end in Hawaii.

The transition from his time during the military to retirement and civilian life has been a struggle, however.

Senior Chief Enrique Acosta Gonzalez now uses his leadership skills to help others who have served. Watch to hear the entirety of his unique story.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.