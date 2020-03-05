Applebee’s turns it up in March with $1 Long Island Iced Teas
Remember to drink responsibly
Each month, Applebee’s features one alcoholic drink for $1.
The restaurant has upped their game for March by selecting the Long Island Iced Tea.
That’s right. You can drink a Long Island, filled with five different liquors, for just a buck.
Cheers to this month’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month.
Please drink responsibly.
We can’t tell you what our March Drink of the Month is yet. This is just a DOLLAR L.I.Teaser. Actually, that kind of gives it away. Welcome this party in a glass and grab a $1 Long Island Iced Tea today. pic.twitter.com/rCyNAa00tj— Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2020
