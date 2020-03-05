79ºF

Applebee’s turns it up in March with $1 Long Island Iced Teas

Remember to drink responsibly

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Each month, Applebee’s features one alcoholic drink for $1.

The restaurant has upped their game for March by selecting the Long Island Iced Tea.

That’s right. You can drink a Long Island, filled with five different liquors, for just a buck.

Cheers to this month’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

Please drink responsibly.

