83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

83ºF

Features

Bring on summer: White Claw launches 3 new flavors

Tangerine, watermelon, lemon now available

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: White Claw, Food, Consumer, Alcohol
(Credit: White Claw)
(Credit: White Claw)

Will White Claw’s hard seltzer see another summer of dominance?

The company wants to do just that after announcing three new flavors Thursday: tangerine, watermelon and lemon.

The new flavors are now available in a 12-pack, adding the new ones to the existing mango flavor, giving consumers three of each.

This is White Claw’s first new offering in 16 months after more than 70,000 social media requests, a White Claw spokesperson told Business Insider.

“Since our launch in 2016, we have only launched six flavors. It takes time to perfect a liquid worthy to bear the White Claw name,” White Claw President Phil Rosse said in a news release. “In the last year, tens and thousands of eager and passionate consumers took to social media requesting new flavors and we listened.”

White Claw’s new flavors still only have 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: