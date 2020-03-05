Bring on summer: White Claw launches 3 new flavors

Will White Claw’s hard seltzer see another summer of dominance?

The company wants to do just that after announcing three new flavors Thursday: tangerine, watermelon and lemon.

The new flavors are now available in a 12-pack, adding the new ones to the existing mango flavor, giving consumers three of each.

The wait is over! Introducing the highly-anticipated, expertly crafted new flavors in White Claw Flavor Collection No.2. #WhiteClawFlavors pic.twitter.com/94TgEIsZ2k — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) March 5, 2020

This is White Claw’s first new offering in 16 months after more than 70,000 social media requests, a White Claw spokesperson told Business Insider.

“Since our launch in 2016, we have only launched six flavors. It takes time to perfect a liquid worthy to bear the White Claw name,” White Claw President Phil Rosse said in a news release. “In the last year, tens and thousands of eager and passionate consumers took to social media requesting new flavors and we listened.”

White Claw’s new flavors still only have 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar.