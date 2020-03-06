Orlando's top 4 hair salons, ranked

Wondering where to find the best hair salons near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers business advertising ideas. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses rose to 11 per business in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Educe Salon

First on the list is the Educe Salon. Located at 936 N. Mills Ave., the hair salon and makeup artist spot is the highest-rated hair salon in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

2. J. Bauman Salon

Next up is the J. Bauman Salon, situated at 1043 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, makeup artist and waxing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lambs Eat Ivy Salon

Lambs Eat Ivy Salon, a hair salon in Thornton Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 804 E. Washington St. to see for yourself.

4. In Style Hair

Over in Baldwin Park, check out In Style Hair, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon, nail salon and threading service spot at 4926 New Broad St.

