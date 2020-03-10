Don’t look down: NYC’s newest observation deck is highest in the west

A new skyscraper with a glass-bottom observation deck is offering a unique view of the Big Apple -- 1,100 feet straight down.

It is the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere and it is now open for business in New York City.

At 1,100 feet and 100 floors up, Edge at Hudson Yards offers panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline as well as crystal clear views straight down through a glass-bottom floor.

If that’s not extreme enough, the surrounding glass panels are angled outward to give visitors the feeling they are leaning out over the city.