The 4 best florists in Orlando

Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses surged to 3,295 for the metro area in March of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Flower No 5

Photo: Flower No 5/Yelp

First on the list is Flower No 5. Located at 1807 E. Winter Park Road, Suite A, in Audubon Park, the florist is the highest-rated florist in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

2. In Bloom Florist

Photo: in bloom florist/Yelp

Next up is South Division's In Bloom Florist, situated at 325 W. Gore St. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Le Bouquet Fleurs

Photo: Juan l./Yelp

South Orange's Le Bouquet Fleurs, located at 1020 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist and floral designer spot five stars out of 21 reviews.

4. Orlando Flower Market

Photo: xuong n./Yelp

Finally, there's Orlando Flower Market, a South Division favorite with 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 535 W. Grant St. to hit up the next time you're looking to decorate your surroundings with flowers.

