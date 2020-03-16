Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed for $1,606/month for its 1,125 square feet, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2691 Charleston Town Place.

The building has secured entry. In the unit, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

101 Lake Ave. (South Eola)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 737-square-foot studio apartment at 101 Lake Ave. that's going for $1,607/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5215 Millenia Blvd. (Florida Center North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 1,368-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5215 Millenia Blvd. It's listed for $1,616/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6350 Vineland Road (Florida Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 6350 Vineland Road, here's a 1,091-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,620/month.

You can expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2201 Edgewater Drive (College Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed also at $1,620/month, this 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2201 Edgewater Drive.

The building has garage parking and a gym. In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.