Here are Orlando's top 4 fast-food spots

In search of a new favorite fast-food spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

People in the Orlando area usually spend more in March at quick-serve food and beverage businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area quick-serve businesses grew to 53 per business in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Beefy King

Photo: Lauren R./Yelp

First on the list is Beefy King. Located at 424 N. Bumby Ave. in Colonialtown South, the fast-food spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, is the highest-rated fast-food restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp.

2. King Bao

Photo: Angela Q./Yelp

Next up is Park Lake-Highland's King Bao, situated at 710 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,061 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and fast-food spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Culver's

Photo: John B./Yelp

Culver's, a member of the chain located at 11978 Narcoossee Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast-food spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 42 reviews.

4. Chick-fil-A

Photo: Catherine C./Yelp

A location of the chain Chick-fil-A, a fast-food spot in Millenia, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4200 Conroy Road, Suite #245 to see for yourself.

