Bored at home while social distancing? Watch these animal livestreams

Public health officials are urging people to practice social distancing and stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Employers are promoting the practice by asking people to work from home and shutting down businesses, leaving some with little to do.

Once you’ve eaten too many snacks and have gotten bored of your “work-from-home” environment, consider spicing up your workspace or taking a break with one of these animal live streams.

Must-Sea Manatees

You can tune in to watch manatees via above-water webcams or watch them swim underwater with specially placed cameras at Blue Spring State Park and Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

Though manatee season is over, the parks will play underwater cam highlights, giving you the best of the season. Any of the people you see in the videos are researchers or other individuals with special permission to be there.

Cuddly in Black and White

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s Panda Cams will provide you all the great bear content you didn’t know you needed.

You can watch giant pandas Tian Tian and Mei Xiang chomp on bamboo, play in trees and climb around their habitat. There are two webcams to choose from and you can bounce between them to get the most playful panda action.

For transparency, the panda cams are less active than usual because there aren’t as many workers at the zoo but you can definitely catch the two bears living their normal lives.

Click here to watch Tian Tian and Mei Xiang.

Let’s Get Jelly

If you’re in dire need of some soothing ocean blue content, consider letting jellyfish float in the background.

Vancouver Aquarium’s Jelly Cam features Pacific sea nettles on the homepage but viewers can also watch spotted jellyfish swim on their screen.

Click here to watch the jellyfish.

BONUS: The aquarium also has a penguin cam and sea otter cam.

Hoofin’ it With Horses

Get a view of open fields and some happy horses.

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center gives you a look at its 72-acre farm. With 50 horses on site, you’re bound to come across some equestrian beauties.

Their camera, powered by explore.org, allows you to keep up with pop comments, interacting with others keeping an eye on the horses. If you don’t get a good view of horses through the live camera, you can also opt to click through the website’s photo gallery.

Coral Reef Views

If jellyfish aren’t your thing, consider taking in the colorful views of Blacktip Reef.

The National Aquarium lets you watch as blacktip sharks dart around the water with a vibrantly-colored fish swim around the coral. You can also see manta rays skim the floor.

The webcam shows the active sea life that exists within its aquarium and you can even make it a game by trying to spot specific species of marine life listed under its live camera on its website.

Click here to check it out.

Playful Pups

If you have a pup at home, this live stream can help keep them company as you try to get some work done at home.

Warrior Canine Connection is an organization that helps train service dogs for fellow veterans and we all benefit by having the opportunity to check in on their young pups-in-training through one of their four live streams.

The dogs do tend to sleep a lot so this option will have you toggling between cameras pretty often, seeing which puppies are up and ready to play. Powered by explore.org, you get a view of puppies in a room, two playpens and their outside playground.

Click here to indulge in your puppy-viewing options.

Awing At Otters

If you ever wanted a chance to look at a sea otter up close, this is the stream for you.

Sea otters don’t practice social distancing as they hold hands and swim within inches of each other. Through the Monterey Bay Aquarium camera, you can often see their sea otters lounging on the rocks or floating on their backs around their habitat.

The aquarium itself is closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus but the Animal Care Team is still looking after critters, which means you can even see the sea otter feedings at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. PST.

For more ideas on how to beat the boredom as you practice social distancing, check out clickorlando.com/coronavirus.