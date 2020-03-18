Orlando's 4 best spots for low-priced desserts

Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Insomnia Cookies

Photo: aye n./Yelp

Topping the list is Insomnia Cookies. Located at 131 N. Orange Ave. in Central Business District, the bakery, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive dessert spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.

Erika G., who reviewed this spot on Feb. 19, noted, "Best cookie place in town! I love how fresh they are, and my personal favorite is chocolate chip!"

2. P is for Pie Bake Shop

Photo: diandra l./Yelp

Next up is the P is for Pie Bake Shop, situated at 2806 Corrine Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, serving desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

If you're curious for more, we found out these details about the P is for Pie Bake Shop.

"We are an artisan bakeshop specializing in sweet and savory pies and desserts," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Jeremiahs Italian Ice

Photo: Jeremiahs Italian ice/Yelp

Jeremiahs Italian Ice, located at 3150 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score desserts, shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt five stars out of 71 reviews.

Curious to know more?

Concerning signature items, "Authentic Italian ice, creamy ice cream and gelati all served up in a vibrant, fun atmosphere," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Sister Honey's

photo: scott g./yelp

Check out Sister Honey's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, by heading over to 247 E. Michigan St.

Robin V. noted, "This place is fantastic but please don't go because I never want to experience the coconut cake or hummingbird cake or key lime pie not being available!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.